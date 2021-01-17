RFID

RFID en Retail

Publicamos “Understanding Real-World ROI for RFID in Retail. Characteristics of Good Candidates for RFID”, documento en pdf, en inglés, de 15 páginas, escrito por Scot Stelter, de ChainLink Research en 2015.

Con RFID, el recuento de inventario se puede realizar más rápido y con mayor frecuencia y precisión, que los métodos tradicionales basados ​​en códigos de barras. Esta solución es mucho más eficiente y genera importantes reducciones y mejoras tanto en ingresos como en margen bruto. 

En este informe se muestran las ventajas de las soluciones RFID en Retail y se incluye un caso de estudio como ejemplo. 

ÍNDICE DE CONTENIDOS 

Introduction 1 

Benefits Start with Better Inventory Accuracy 2

Inventory Accuracy Degrades Over Time  2 

RFID Enables More Frequent Counting and More Accurate Inventory 3 

Complex Assortment — Size and Style Complexity 4

Avoiding Markdowns 5 

Display Execution 7 

Labor Savings 7 

Reduced Inventory Costs with RFID 9 

Omni-channel Effectiveness 9 

Reducing Internal Shrink 9 

Characteristics of Categories that Benefit from RFID 10

High Gross Margin 10 

High Theft Potential 10 

What Categories Make the Most Sense for RFID 11

Categories on the Fence 11 

Summing up – For Many, Substantial Benefits Are Available Now 13

