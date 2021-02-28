Lector RFID – código de barras de idtronic para almacenes y logística

Este lector móvil de alto rendimiento ofrece con su procesador Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 625/626 de grado industrial suficiente potencia para aplicaciones en almacén, logística o cadena de suministro.

El lector móvil de alto rendimiento de idtronic cuenta con un procesador Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 625/626. El sistema operativo Android 8.1 está certificado por SOTI MobiControl y ha sido galardonado con el sello de aprobación de Google. Es ideal para la gestión de aplicaciones en múltiples dispositivos. Esto reduce los costos administrativos en la gestión de la movilidad. De uso versátil se puede emplear en diferentes áreas comerciales. A continuación el artículo completo.

Mobile Computer M3 SM15 for IoT Mobile Device Management

The M3 SM15 Mobile Computer is an compactRFID Handheld Computerfor IoT-areas. This high-performance mobile readeroffers with its industrial-grade Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 625/626 processor sufficient power for applications inwarehouse, logistics or supply chain. The operating system Android 8.1 is certified to SOTI MobiControl and has been awarded the «Android Enterprise Recommended» seal of approval by Google. Therefore, it is ideal for mobile device management, such as managing applications on multiple devices. This immensely reduces administrative costs in mobility management. A wide range of wearables and cradles for versatile use in different business areas, make this mobile reader a true all-rounder.

► Mobile Computing with Barcode Reader or RFID-Reader Mobile Computer M3 SM15 is equipped with an2D barcode reader or anintegrated NFC reader. Anoptionally available long-range reader validly captures all 2D barcodes on RFID labels or RFID tags up to a range of 15 m. The integrated RFID HF and NFC reader reads RFID tags and RFID transponder of ISO Standard ISO 14443A/B and ISO 15693 with 13.56 MHz from a distance of up to 6 cm. Optionally we offer the M3 SM15 with a RFID UHF GUN Reader (plus extra battery). The ergonomic grip validly detects all RFID tags in the UHF frequency range EPC C1 Gen2, ISO 18000 6C up to a reading range of 5 meters. As a second option for RFID UHF, we offer a portable UHF snap-on that works without an additional battery and can be used flexibly. The snap-on achieves reading ranges of up to 2.5 meters.





► Latest Technology combined with High Performance Power

The 2.2 GHz Octa-core processor and the 4.100 mAh battery (Optional: 6.150 mAh) is designed for demanding processes. The hot-swap function allows the battery to be recharged in just 3 hours. The integrated 4 GB working memory is also available as a 2 GB variant as an option. Enough space for your data is provided by the 32 GB ROM (optional: 16 GB).

► Top Communication Interfaces and Documentation

This Mobile Computer is equipped withWLAN, WWAN, WPAN, GPS andBluetooth. The integrated 16-megapixel rear camera documents work processes in high-resolution format. The front camera with 5.0 megapixels is ideal for video calls. M3 SM15 Mobile Computer can be connected to an external monitor. The optionally available HDMI cradle is suitable for connection to an external display. Two integrated USB ports allow the connection of a keyboard and mouse. The Handheld M3 SM15 can be operated like a computer. This facilitates the import and export of data to drives or systems.

► IP Protection Class for demanding Areas

Handheld M3 SM15 Is ideally suited for demanding and challenging environments with dust or water accumulation with IP67 protection rating. The handheld can withstand temperatures from -20 °C up to +60 °C. The touch screen is capacitive (even in wet conditions)and can be operated with gloves or a stylus pen. The screen is made of robust Gorilla Glass and is protected against strong sunlight and rain thanks to integrated sensors.

► Application Example: Wearables for the comfortable Identification

In large warehouses with many different goods and commodities, the warehousing process is an ongoing process. By using special wearables, employees can identify the goods and commodities more comfortably. The M3 SM15 handheld scanner offers a wide range of wearable tools, for attachment to the body, such as belt, as an arm attachment or as a finger ring. The advantage of these wearables is that the employee has his hands free for putting goods away or for operating logistical vehicles, such as forklifts or lift trucks.

► Including Software Development Kit and Demo Software

The Handheld M3 SM15 is certified to RoHs and CE. It comes with a software development kit for Androidsystems. This supports the programming languages: C++ and C# Command Protocol. The use of the SDK simplifies the connection to your existing systems.