Controlan acceso a desinfección ultravioleta en hospitales con RFID

UV- Concepts ha presentado un sistema de gestión de accesos a cámaras de desinfección ultravioleta en Hospitales sin tocar mediante lectores RFID.

Their flagship product is the UVE™ UV-C Enclosure, a purpose-built platform for the disinfection of primarily portable medical equipment in hospitals and other healthcare environments.

Safety With RFID Reader

Healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) have been in the spotlight for decades, but with the COVID-19 global pandemic, infection control and prevention have become urgent priorities.

The RFID reader provides a critical safety layer because of the risks of exposure to UV light. Staff is trained in the proper use of the device and only then are they authorized via their RFID badge to operate the equipment. Proper operation is tracked and flagged where additional training may be necessary.

Badge Reading

Badge reading allows administrators to have complete oversight of the personnel using the product»

“Badge reading is an essential component of our protocol management platform,” says Jeremy Starkweather, CEO, UV-Concepts.

«This allows administrators to have oversight of the process, and also allows them to have complete oversight of the personnel using the product. It also helps us understand if somebody is using the product appropriately.”

Challenge

UV-Concepts realized the limitations of the previous readers they were using.

First, as the readers were not multi-technology, they could not accommodate customers that used a mix of RFID card technologies at different locations or who changed technologies after implementation, except by issuing additional RFID.

Second, their readers were single, a low frequency which limited the degree to which they could secure confidential information such as employee names and badges.

Third, the readers could not be customized to provide the audible and visual feedback UV-Concepts desired for the user, And finally, the previous readers were not aesthetically consistent with the high-tech design of the UVE™.

UV-Concepts wanted a single reader that would work with all of the technologies used by their customers. The reader needed to be secure and encryption-capable, easy to reconfigure after installation to meet the needs of customers who changed card technologies, and look like a high-tech medical equipment component should.

